‘Bleach’ Artist Gives The Joker An Anime Makeover

When it comes to the Joker, the DC Comics icon has just about done it all. From film to comics, Batman’s greatest foe has dabbled all around, so it was just a matter of time before his interest in anime was piqued.

Now, one fan-favorite artist is giving the Joker the anime makeover he deserves, and it has fans ready for a full-on series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Masashi Kudo gave his take on the Joker for fans in a recent sketch. The drawing, which can be seen below, imagines a grungy take on the Clown Prince of Crime that would suit a noir-style anime.

Kudo, who oversaw character designs on Bleach, penned the Joker with a more realistic vision. Dressed in a black suit, the Joker’s face is cast in shadows as he strides forward with his hands out to his side. The most telling feature seen on the Joker’s face is his makeup, and Kudo took extra care in coloring the baddie’s lips.

Of course, this sketch isn’t the first time the Joker has come into contact with anime. In fact, he became acquainted with the medium this year in a feature film. Batman Ninja was released this summer, marking the caped crusader’s most recent venture in Japan. The film saw Batman and the Joker duke it out during Japan’s Feudal Era, and the anime feature’s CGI aesthetic suited the villain’s wacky personality.

While the Joker doesn’t have any plans for an anime anytime soon, the character is planning to jump back onto the big screen soon enough. Currently, production is underway on The Joker, a solo film set to tell the villain’s origin story. Joaquin Phoenix has been tapped to play the crazed character, so fan can expect the upcoming film to share some serious surprises.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012. You can find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix, and you can read ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.