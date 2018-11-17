‘Bleach’ Artist Shares Sweet Rukia Sketch

Although Tite Kubo’s Bleach came to an end years ago, fans of the series still love it as strongly as they did when it was running. This passion has been kept alive in recent years thanks to new art from those experienced with the series.

Character designer for the Bleach anime Masashi Kudo often shares new art of characters from the series, and his latest is a sweet new look at Rukia.

Kudo’s newest Rukia sketch gives her a sneaky look on her face while dressing her in a cute robe bearing cute rabbits (which Rukia often depicted in her various drawings throughout the series). Kudo often shares new sketches of the characters to Twitter, pleasing fans of the series who long to see it return in some official form.

Kudo has previously shared an alluring sketch of Orihime for her birthday, an equally spicy sketch of Rangiku, new sketches of Ichigo, Rukia, and Kenpachi, as well as an equally as striking new sketch of Grimmjow, and even sketches bridging the gap between Kubo’s older series and brand new one-shot Burn the Witch. It’s not just Bleach either, Kudo is sharing his love for either as he’s showed love for DC Comics villains Cyborg Superman and The Joker.

Studio Pierrot recently excited fans too when it revealed a new piece of Bleach character art for the studio’s Jump Festa 2019 showcase. Studio Pierrot is celebrating its 40 years by sharing new art of the various series they have produced over the years, and Bleach was included.

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.