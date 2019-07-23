Bleach: Brave Souls To Add Fully Hollowfied Ichigo

Bleach may be gone as a full form anime and manga series as of today, but that isn’t stopping the franchise from offering entirely new mediums for fans of the soul reaper series to dip their toes in once again. The current mobile game, Bleach: Brave Souls acts as an action game that reintroduces Ichigo Kurosaki and his cast of misfits in both the human world and the afterlife. To entice even more players, the producers of Souls has unleashed a brand new boon for players to get in the form of Ichigo’s Full Hollow Form!

The news drop hinting at the arrival of Ichigo’s powered up state was dropped on the Official Twitter Account for Bleach: Brave Souls, showing off both the design and moves of the upcoming character to be added to the game’s roster:

Furious power and emotion! Ichigo Kurosaki (4th Anniversary Fully-Hollowfied version) is coming soon! Watch out for his special attack, Immanent God Blues! https://t.co/IQneXDwHy0 #BraveSouls pic.twitter.com/aK6tRv8CYn — Bleach: Brave Souls (@bleachbrs_en) July 22, 2019

Like many of its Shonen brothers and sisters, Bleach progressively made all of its characters stronger over time with brand new power ups and transformations being doled out at a steady clip. For our main protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, these power ups came in the form of combining both his abilities as a Soul Reaper with those of his hidden “Hollow” powers. Acting as a bridge between the world of humans, soul reapers, and Hollows, Kurosaki grew ever stronger and took on more transformations that vastly changed both his power level and overall appearance.

In the series, Ichigo’s “Hollow self” was teased as an inner voice that was taunting him and trying to take over his body to unleash further strength. At first, his Hollow powers manifested themselves in the form of a simple mask but as time went on, his full Hollow form awoke by completely changing his body overall.

What do you think of the inclusion of Ichigo’s Fully Hollowfied transformation in Bleach: Brave Souls? What else from the franchise would you like to see included into the mobile game? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. The live-action adaptation is currently available to watch on Netflix.