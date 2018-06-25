New ‘Bleach’ Trailer Confirms A Fan-Favorite Addition

Bleach‘s live-action movie’s July release is fast approaching in Japan, and the hype train for the movie is running at full steam. The latest promo for the film revealed quite a few new things fans would love to see translated to live-action.

Not only does the latest promo give fans their first look at a live-action Soul Society, one of the smaller jokes has more attention. Fans are so ready to see Rukia’s cute and crude drawings make the jump to the movie too.

Rukia’s cute drawings explaining the inner workings of being a Shinigami are one of the most popular things in the series overall, but it’s been a long time since fans have seen new ones. Not only are they in the series again, but the fact that they can be translated to live-action so well is just another great reason why the movie is such a big deal (if the total selling out of its U.S. premiere is any indication).

The live action Bleach adaptation is currently scheduled for a July 20 release in Japan. The live-action film has just released its first full trailer, along with two brand new ones released at the same time. The movie will adapt the first arc of the series, the “Substitute Shinigami” arc. Early reactions to the film have been positive overall, with there talk of even being a new trilogy of filmsadapting more of Bleach‘s material. If this is successful, then a sequel film with the Soul Society is definitely on the horizon.

The confirmed cast includes Sota Fukushi as Ichigo Kurosaki and Hana Sugisaki as Rukia Kuchiki, MIYAVI as Byakuya Kuchiki, Ryou Yoshizawa, as Uryuu Ishida, Taichi Saotome as Renji Abarai, Erina Mano as Orihime Inoue, Tomo Koyanagi as Chad Yasutora, Yosuke Egochi as Isshin Kurosaki, Masami Nagasawa as Masaki Kurosaki, and Seiichi Tanabe as Keisuke Urahara.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. The English language broadcast premiered on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block in 2006, and you currently find the Japanese and English language versions now streaming on Hulu.