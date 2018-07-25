‘Bleach’ Goes Big With An Official Jewelry Line

Bleach fans have a new way to show off their love for the serie with the new official jewelry line.

Japanese Jewelry maker Material Crown has announced a collaboration with the makers of Bleach. The result is four distinctive pieces of jewelry — two necklaces and two rings. All are silver-colored, with stones expressing the sublte motifs of the show’s characters, according to natalie.mu.

A necklace with a crescent moon shape is described as having a Ichige Kurosaki motif. It has an orange-colored stone set in the middle — the same color as the hero’s hair, and it is meant to symbolize his “Death Blow.”

The other necklace, meanwhile, is called the White Nakayama model. It has a pink stone set in the middle, meant to connote cherry blossoms. There is a ring to match each of the pendants.

So far, it looks like the jewelry is only available through the Material Crown website, and not in the U.S. Each necklace costs 15,120 yen, while each ring goes for 11,188 yen.

Bleach is seeing something of a resurgence among fans, thanks largely to the newly released live action movie. The film has gotten rave reviews in Japan, where it debuted earlier this week. The response is a welcome change for anime fans, who are used to seeing live action adaptations fail.

The movie did so well that it got an encore screening, which also sold out at once. This weekend, it will make its way into the U.S., where it has already jumped from one screening to two — both of which are also sold out. The American premiere is being held by Japan Cuts in New York City.

After that, there’s no telling how long it will before Bleach is available to the general populous. The series has a massive fan base that has been starved of new content for a couple of years now. The manga that started it all came to a close in August of 2016, with a total of 686 chapters. The comics are still trickling in to the U.S., with the final volume expected on shelves on Oct. 2, 2018.

Meanwhile, the anime wrapped up years before the manga ever did, with a total of 366 episodes ending in 2012. The show was a huge success around the world, and every episode is available to stream on sites like Hulu. Still, the movie adaptation is the perfect kind of vindication for fans who like to see their beloved series grow.



Bleach follows a high school student named Kurosaki Ichigo, who can see ghosts. He reluctantly takes on the role of a Shinigami, or Soul Reaper, battling evil spirits and helping to guide others to the afterlife.