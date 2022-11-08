Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Wars Sets Up the Anime's Biggest Death

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the air at last, and honestly? It has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki. The hero has been gone for ages, but he's back in the saddle once more as war wages on the Soul Society. The entire Gotei 13 is in danger, and this week, the anime's latest episode left everyone worried about a major death.

So you have been warned! There are big spoilers below for Bleach episode five. Read on with caution!

If you have checked out the most recent episode of Bleach, you will know how the update ends. The episode checks in on a few favorite Shinigami, but we are shown Byakuya Kuchiki the most by far. The man is shown fighting against As Nodt now that the Quincy has stolen our hero's Bankai, and in the end, it seems Byakuya dies at their hands.

But Is Byakuya Dead?

Of course, the episode ends on a cliffhanger, and it shows Byakuya's Zanpakuto cracking into pieces. This is not a great sign as the sword reflects its owner's soul, and if Byakuya is dead, it would make sense for his weapon to shatter. His final thoughts are towards Renji and Rukia as he apologizes for his loss. And given all the blood nearby, it is easy to see why Byakuya would be dead.

The only thing keeping fans from buying into that theory is the manga. After all, Tite Kubo laid out this final act once already on the page. So if you have read Bleach, you know what is happening to Byakuya. The man may be dead or nearly so, but he ultimately lives after a secret division in the Soul Society saves him. His bloodline gives him access to top-tier aid that not even Unohana could provide. But after being healed, well – Byakuya has even worse things to conquer once he's back on his feet.

What do you make of the latest episode of Bleach? Did Byakuya's loss take you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.