My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Re-Introduces The Suicide Squad in New Clip

My Adventures With Superman is the latest animated take on the Man of Tomorrow, using an anime aesthetic to tell a new chapter for Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen. While the trio learned a lot about one another in season one, season two is looking to up the stakes by introducing some familiar villains and heroes to Superman's life. In a new clip released by Adult Swim, fans can witness Clark taking on Amanda Waller once again who has some serious back-up with a new addition to her Task Force X squad.

For those who didn't have the chance to watch the first season of My Adventures With Superman, Amanda Waller was a big part of the animated series. Working alongside Lois' father, Sam Lane, Waller sees Clark as a threat to humanity, believing that he might be the first arrival of an alien army that is looking to make Planet Earth its own. While Sam was able to see Clark for who he was in the first season, Amanda remains deadset on protecting the world by any means necessary, which includes putting together a team of supervillains working under her command. We'll see more of this fight when the second season premieres on May 25th.

My Adventures With Superman: The Suicide Squad Returns

One of the biggest members of Waller's crew in season one was Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke. In this new season, it would seem that the crew has added the "Atomic Skull" into the mix, a classic Superman villain who has the ability to blast radiation on the regular. From the clip, you can see that the Skull is just as strong as his comic book counterpart if not more so.

If you want some hints about what is to come in the second season of Adult Swim's take on Metropolis, here's how Cartoon Network describes season two, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."

