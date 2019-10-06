Naruto Releases New Details About Boruto’s Time-Travel Arc

When it comes to Boruto, fans admit the series’ anime has been hit or miss. While the anime has thrived since day one, the TV show has experienced struggles with its filler arcs. This week’s episode did impress fans with its throwback flair, and fans know more of that is coming with Boruto‘s next arc. Now, it seems new details about the upcoming storyline have gone live, and they may not be what you expected.

Recently, Naruto went live in Japan with a second day of anniversary celebrations for fans. The anime turned 20 years old earlier in the year, and creator Masashi Kishimoto has not been shy with his celebration. As such, Boruto decided to cook up a special anniversary arc that ties the young ninja to Naruto in a fun way, and the arc’s latest details do sound interesting.

At the recent panel, the voice actors of Naruto spoke about the Boruto arc which Twitter user Boruto4Life shared with fans. The fan-page turned around the comments in English, and it turns out the time-travel arc will see both Boruto and Sasuke Uchiha go back in time.

The pair will be forced to time travel after Urashiki manages to fly back into the past. The Otsutsuki has been determined to suck up all the Bijuu chakra he can, but he cannot get to the Nine-Tails thanks to Naruto. Since Urashiki cannot beat the Hokage as an adult, he plans to go to the past to kill Naruto as a child, but Sasuke will not allow that.

With Boruto in tow, the pair will enter the Leaf Village when Naruto was a genin to protect him. They will also be looking to defeat Urashiki once and for all, but fans have little doubt things will get wonky with all this time traveling. Having Sasuke revisit the Leaf Village is one thing, but Boruto meeting Naruto at his age will be equal parts hilarious and emotional.

