Boruto Reveals a New Plot Against Shukaku

Boruto may have upset fans with its last anime arc, but the series hopes to make amends with a bigger and better storyline these days. Not long ago, the anime stepped out with a new episode detailing the return of Urashiki who worked alongside Momoshiki way back when. It turns out the villain has a dangerous goal in mind, and it involves a certain naughty bijuu who fans will remember well.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out episode 121, and it was there fans learned all about Shukaku. As you may remember, the One-Tailed bijuu showed up shortly during the Chunin Exam arc, but he went missing shortly after. Now, the monster is back, and he is being hunted by Urashiki.

It turns out the Otsutsuki wanted into the Hidden Sand Village because of Shukaku. The demon is no longer sealed within Gaara, so a miniature version of him sneaks around the village. He can square up when he needs to, and he did just that when Urashiki crossed Gaara.

As fans would know, that decision was met with mixed results. Yes, Gaara was saved, but Urashiki was brought a step closer to his target. The baddie confirmed he was looking to snag chakra from the tailed beast, and that is why Gaara assigned Boruto a mission to escort the demon to the Hidden Leaf Village. If anyone is able to protect Shukaku from the Otsutsuki clan, it would be Naruto, but Boruto has to make it home with the demon in charge first.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.