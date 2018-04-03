‘Boruto’ Prepares For Sasuke’s Return In New Teaser

As you may know, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is poised to celebrate a big milestone soon. This month will usher in the anime’s one-year anniversary, marking a full 365-days of the shonen sequel. Unsurprisingly, the anime plans to hype the moment with a big reveal, and Boruto is definitely going to live up to that promise.

After all, Sasuke Uchiha is about to make a comeback, and fans have never been more ready.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are caught up with Boruto, then you know the anime wrapped its last episode with a major cliffhanger. The update ended with Team 7 looking for some robbers, and their search led them to a cave filled with mutated White Zetsus. Clearly, the situation isn’t an ideal one, but Boruto doesn’t want its leads to fear just yet. You know, because Sasuke is on the case.

As you can see above, the preview for Boruto‘s next episode prepares for the Uchiha heir’s return. With Team 7 cornered by White Zetsu, Konohamaru is forced to decide whether his squadron needs to flee. The teaser’s voiceover shows Boruto asking his teacher about the black flames adorning one of the White Zetsus, and Konohamaru confirms what fans all thought after the question went live.

“Flames that only one man can control, that can burn anything completely — Amaterasu,” the Jounin tells his squad. Of course, fans will know that Amaterasu is one of Sasuke’s most iconic moves, so it looks like the Uchiha is aware of the White Zetsu infestation. And, if the ninja has anything to say, the Akatsuki remnant will not live long enough to give Team 7 a hard time.

If you’re not familiar with Naruto, here is a brief rundown: The series follows its titular hero named Uzumaki Naruto as the ninja strives to become his village’s most powerful fighter. After being orphaned at birth, the hero became his hometown’s pariah as a powerful demon was sealed into him. Naruto is determined to prove he isn’t a dead-last, so he decides he will become the Hokage of the Leaf Village to make others acknowledge him. However, the boy’s dream is not an easy one to reach as political corruption, extremist organizations, and supernatural plots threaten the entire ninja world.

How long do you think White Zetsu will last this time around? Do you think Sasuke will struggle against the revived baddie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!