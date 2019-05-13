Boruto Shares Hilarious Kakashi Fanboy Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially kicked off the Konoha Shinden arc which adapts a light novel story in which Kakashi, Guy, and Mirai begin a tour of select hot springs. The two of them are enjoying a lovely vacation in which they are taking in all sorts of sights, and this allowed fans to see Kakashi truly geek out as he had one hilarious fanboy moment gushing over Make-Out Tactics.

When he and Guy stumble on a location where the Make-Out Tactics movie was being filmed, Kakashi completely loses control as they take in the majesty of this “hallowed ground” and nearly embarrasses himself in front of Mirai.

Kakashi hilarious explodes with intensity and celebrates the fact that he’s standing on the “hallowed ground” of Make-Out Paradise as a certain tree is where the movie adaptation was filmed. It’s been his favorite book series since he was a kid, as Guy explains, so this is a huge moment for the two of them. Guy says that Kakashi has always talked about visiting this location, and that this has been a lifelong dream for him.

Mirai wonders what kind of book has them this emotional and asks Kakashi about it, but he’s instantly embarrassed and says it’s too soon for Mirai to read such a book. Guy instead offers her one of his books, and then they all take a picture in front of cede “hallowed ground.” Fans know this is a huge moment for Kakashi, and Make-Out Paradise is one of the most notable elements of the series as a whole.

Ever since he was originally introduced to the series, Kakashi’s appearance were synonymous with the erotic book so this is a strange full circle moment. It’s a notable moment for humanity for a character who often didn’t get to unwind and unleash his inner fanboy like this.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

