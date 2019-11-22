New Boruto Episode Stills Tease a Sakura Confrontation

With the recent time travel arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, there have been many an emotional moment with the present of Konoha meeting the past. Though some misunderstandings are bound to happen, both Boruto and Sasuke are on their toes trying to be as careful as possible with their identities to not muck with the space time continuum. Unfortunately, it looks like the gig may be up for the son of Naruto from the future, as previews images hint at the fact that a confrontation between Boruto and the young Sakura is in the cards.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the image of the young healing ninja confronting the boy from her future, along with other stills that hint at the return of the villainous Urashiki and the appearance of the franchise’s former antagonist in the form of Orochimaru:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part 2 – SAKURA CONFRONTS Boruto ?🌸

– OROCHIMARU FLASBACK? pic.twitter.com/sPjt4kXcHw — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 21, 2019

The last time Sakura was seen in this popular arc, the pink haired shinobi ran into the Sasuke of the future, with the Uchiha Clan member accidentally dropping a note written to him from their daughter, Sarada. What Sakura took away from the letter, or if she were able to put together the fact that Boruto and Sasuke are indeed from her future will likely be revealed soon. With the time travel arc having no end in sight, it will definitely be interesting to see where everything ends up.

Would it be possible for Boruto and Sasuke’s trip to actually change their own timeline? Surely, if this were in fact to take place, it would make the anime that much more interesting. With the manga pitting Konoha against the Kara member, Jigen, and the rest of his comrades, the anime has also managed to find its groove with this universally liked story line.

What do you think of the upcoming confrontation between Boruto and Sakura? Has Haruno discovered the truth of our time travelers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.