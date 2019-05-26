Naruto Takes SPOILER as a Student in Boruto

Naruto Uzumaki may be the strongest ninja hanging out the Leaf Village, but that doesn’t make him the best teacher. Time and again, guys like Jiraiya have been touted for their teaching abilities, and it is about time for Naruto to take after his old mentor.

After all, Naruto just got his own student, and he is not what fans were expecting.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hit up fans with a new chapter. It was there they caught up with Naruto after the Hokage took out a member of Kara, and it led Kawaki to ask some tough questions.

When the boy demanded to know why Naruto cared so much about him, the older ninja had a simple reason:

“Let’s just say that you remind me a lot of me as a kid, and that makes me wanna take care of you. Okay?”

This reasoning must have hit Kawaki hard as they young boy asked Naruto if he would show him the ropes of ninjutsu.

“In that case, I don’t want to add even more trouble, but would you mind training me in ninjutsu, maybe?”

After making sure Kawaki was serious about his ask, Naruto was more than happy to bring on a pupil.

“All right thin! You’re my student starting today,” the Seventh Hokage confirmed.

At long last, it looks like Naruto is ready to take on a new student, and it might just be his first official try. Sure, the older man gave Konohamaru lots of lessons, but that mentorship began long before Naruto became Hokage. Now, the village leader is prepared to pass on his wisdom to Kawaki, and fans are weighing in on whether the offer was a good idea or not.

So, are you excited to see Naruto moonlight as a teacher? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

