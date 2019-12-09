Boruto Shows Off New Naruto Team Rasengan

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ time travel arc has reached its final battle with the latest episode of the series, and after teasing just how much of a powerful threat Urashiki Otsutsuki was the latest episode finally kicked things into high gear. After grossly eating his Blue Rinnegan eyes, Urashiki evolved into a new form that granted him enough power to just play around with Boruto and Naruto while brushing off their attacks with ease. The only way to take him down then came to the successful use of the collaborative Rasengan technique that Boruto and the young Naruto had been practicing over the last few episodes.

Although Boruto and Naruto have teamed up for a Rasengan to defeat an Otsutsuki Clan member in the past during the Chunin Exams arc, this Super Rasengan was much different this time thanks to the wild power of the Younger Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Fox chakra.

When Urashiki revealed his powerful new form, he had damaged Boruto, Naruto, Jiraiya and Sasuke to the point where they had very little options as to what to do against him. Things took a turn for the worst when Naruto started to lose himself to his Fox-Tailed chakra once more, and started to savage around — hitting Naruto in the process. But after being scared last time, and finding out more about his father’s childhood struggle, Boruto did not back away this time.

Walking up to Naruto calmly, Boruto managed to connect to his father’s chakra and this was enough to help Naruto get control of himself. With full control, Naruto and Boruto helped to manage the giant Rasengan that the Fox had been building up and the two of them then launch it at Urashiki. Urashiki is able to counter it at first, but thanks to help from Sasuke and Jiraiya, the two of them were able to hit Urashiki with the giant Rasengan and wipe him out completely.

