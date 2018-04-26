‘Boruto’ Teases The Debut Of One ‘Naruto’ Hero

Boruto isn’t afraid to lean back to its past, and why should it when Naruto is the franchise bolstering it? When it comes to shonen, Masashi Kishimoto’s ninja tale is one of the biggest out there, and Boruto has used plenty of its heroes. Still, one member of Naruto’s class has been MIA, but that is all about to change.

Yes, Boruto is about to bring back Tenten, and fans are freaking out over the anime’s character teaser.

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped its latest episode, and it helped set up the Chunin Exams. When the anime returns next week with episode 56, the event will kick off its first trial, and Studio Pierrot’s preview of the episode confirms Tenten will be part of the first test.

As you can see above, the preview shows Tenten from the back momentarily as the genin head into one of the Leaf Village’s forests. The girl is seen jumping onto a tree branch before standing up, showing off her cropped pink slacks and ninja sandals along the way.

So far, it seems like Tenten will not be alone when it comes to proctoring the exam. Shino will also oversee the event as all the Kages gather for this special exam. Fans are hoping Tenten gets a truly epic entrance in the same way Anko debuted during the Chunin Exams back in Naruto. So, audiences will want to keep their fingers crossed.

For those of you unfamiliar with Tenten, you need to take a refresher course on Naruto. The girl is a member of Team Gai as she trained alongside Rock Lee and Neji. Tenten is known for her expertise with weapons and the art of sealing.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

