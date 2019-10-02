New Boruto Preview Reveals Urashiki’s Ultimate Goal for the Hidden Leaf

The war against Urashiki and the Otsutsuki clan wages on for Boruto and the rest of the village of Konoha. With our young protagonist having battled against Urashiki alongside the likes of Shinki, Temari, and Shikadai to name a few, the assembled ninja haven’t managed to defeat Urashiki as much as delay his ultimate goal, which has just been revealed thanks to a preview of an upcoming episode. Will Boruto and company manage to take down this celestial ninja that is looking to gobble up all the chakra that he can?

Twitter User UchihaFamille managed to translate the preview for the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, showing that Urashiki’s plan is to directly invade the hidden leaf village of Konoha, most likely to take the energy from the home of Naruto and Boruto:

Urashiki wants to Invade the hidden leaf village pic.twitter.com/egjImkbrIQ — different(Nano) (@uchihafamille) October 1, 2019

One of the initial fights against Urashiki saw Boruto teaming up with Temari and her son Shikadai in an attempt to defeat his powerful, albeit creepy, puppet. While the trio did manage to defeat the puppet, they didn’t manage to put a “dent in his armor”, as Urashiki managed to steal the chakra from the mother and son team.

Boruto, meanwhile, has been teaming up with Gaara’s son, Shinki, who has the power to command metal sand and has been carrying around Shukaku, the one tailed demon spirit that was originally locked inside Gaara. Giving Shinki an opportunity to make his way to Konoha, Boruto decided to pull a “suicide plan” wherein he attempted to take on Urashiki on his own. Hopefully, the son of Naruto will manage to pull out a victory somehow.

One ace in the hole that Konoha may be able to call upon is Sasuke Uchiha, who was originally sent to another reality but has managed to find a method of escape to return home. It’s clear that Urashiki is one of the most powerful foes that Boruto and company have ever faced.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.