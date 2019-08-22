BTS Is Getting a TV Drama, New Mobile Game

BTS may be enjoying a well-deserved vacation these days, but work is never done at Big Hit Entertainment. Recently, the thriving company held a meeting to inform the world of some exciting projects, and it turns out BTS will be exploring some exciting ventures soon.

After all, BTS is getting their own TV drama and a second mobile game before long.

According to new reports, a TV show is currently in the works which is based on the BTS Universe. For those curious about what it will entail, the show isn’t meant to be like a reality show which the boy group has done before. This new venture will be a full retelling of how BTS came to be, and it will see younger actors bring each member to life.

“Storytelling will be expanded in stages to include artists in our multi-label organization,” Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment told press at a recent conference.

“Big Hit is currently preparing a drama series together with a leading Korean production company based on the Bangtan Universe, slated for release in the second half of 2020. It will be a story set in the BU about how the seven boys first met.”

So far, fans are not sure when exactly the show will debut next year or how it will be released. Given the band’s international fanbase, many hope the TV show will be released online exclusively or be simulcast at the very least.

As for the conference’s other announcements, Big Hit Entertainment informed fans it was teaming up with Netmarble again on a new mobile game. Very few details about this project have been released, but a teaser trailer was posted. If you watch the clip above, you will see the concept art show recreates iconic moments from a slew of BTS videos before a few animated cutscenes are shown of Jin and Jungkook. The story appears to be a narrative-centric one set in the world of BTS’ infamous music videos, so fans are already game to dive into this mobile app when it debuts.

