Netflix Gives Update On Cannon Busters Anime

Cannon Busters proves what a successful Kickstarter campaign can truly accomplish. When the creator LeSean Thomas opened up the money raising campaign originally, we’re sure that he wasn’t expected to get picked up by Netflix, but $150,000 USD and some elbow grease gave the series a big shot at life and Thomas could not be more excited. Originally created as a comic book series from Thomas in 2004, the franchise gained enough steam to warrant an animated series that will be dropping on Netflix on August 15th of this year.

Twitter User VamptVo attended the Netflix panel during Anime Expo 2019 where the streaming service not only dropped a lot of new info for the upcoming anime, but a new trailer to boot:

Netflix showed a trailer for Cannon Busters at their panel. Looks like they’re using the pilot as episode 1 (as opposed to starting over), but it also shows a lot from later episodes. Some neat action animation, lots of big set pieces. — Evan Minto (@VamptVo) July 7, 2019

Netflix’s description of the series reads as such: “The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege.”

Series creator LeSean Thomas recently announced the release date for the long awaited series on the NX Netflix Twitter Account:

“It’s based on a comic book that I drew, so very excited to have the opportunity to adapt it into an animated feature. Cannon Busters drops August 15 on Netflix.” – Cannon Busters series creator LeSean Thomas #AX2019 pic.twitter.com/3m5PZEInqi — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 7, 2019

Cannon Busters may have started as a comic book series in 2004, but it was announced to be joining Netflix as an anime series in 2017 so fans have been itching to hear any new information about the high paced action series. At the Anime Expo panel, both the show creator and the head of Polygon Pictures, who will be assisting in the development of the anime series, expressed their excitement over the project.

Are you looking forward to Cannon Busters next month when it drops on Netflix? Were you a fan of the original comic book series and helped it reach its goal on Kickstarter?