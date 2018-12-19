New ‘City Hunter’ Film Reveals Title, Second Trailer

City Hunter fans were delighted earlier this year to find out that Tsukasa Hojo’s incredibly popular City Hunter series would be making its big anime comeback with a new film. But not much about the new project had been revealed beyond a short teaser, however.

With the debut of its second trailer (which you can see above), the film now has the official title of City Hunter the Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes and fans can see how the series is being revived with a modern day setting.

Opening February 9, 2019 in Japan, City Hunter the Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes shifts the setting of the series to modern day Shinjuku. Director Kenji Kodama (who directed many of the franchise’s anime iterations) returns to direct the new film for Sunrise, Yoichi Kato will be writing the script, Kumiko Takahashi will serve as character designer and Taku Iwasaki will compose the music for the film. The film also revealed a new poster, which you can see below.

City Hunter the Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes will star returning cast members Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryūsai as Saeko Nogami, Tessho Genda as Umibozu, and Mami Koyama as Miki. New additions to the cast include Marie Iitoyo (her first acting role) as Ai Shindo, a model who hires Ryo as a bodyguard, Koichi Yamadera as Shinji Mikuni (Ai’s childhood friend), and Houchu Ohtsuka as Vince Englert (an arms dealer).

The newest trailer, like the original teaser, features TM Network’s “Get Wild,” which served as the ending theme of the first anime adaptation. The song will be making a return for the new film, serving as the ending theme for it as well.

City Hunter was originally created by Tsukasa Hojo for Weekly Shonen Jump in 1985. The series follows Ryo, a private detective who chases girls and works alongside Hideyuki Makimura to rid Tokyo of crime. The pair run a ‘City Hunter’ business to tackle Tokyo’s corrupt elite, but things turn south when Hideyuki is murdered. The boy’s sister Kaori joins Ryo at work to catch her brother’s murderer, and the pair learn what it means to be partners as they take on various missions. The series has inspired numerous anime, film (with one even starring Jackie Chan), and television projects since its debut.