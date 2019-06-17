Ninja Scroll, Cowboy Bebop Actor Yuzuru Fujimoto Passes Away

Today, the anime fandom has come together to mourn the loss of one of its own. A recent report by Anime News Network has confirmed voice actor Yuzuru Fujimoto has passed away at the age of 83.

The announcement came from Agency 81 Produce which managed Fujimoto. Few details were released about the actor’s death, but the company did say he died from heart failure on June 10. Fujimoto was in the hospital receiving treatment when he died, and he was given a private funeral in accordance with his family’s wishes.

For fans, Fujimoto may not be a household name, but the actor was a prolific one within the industry. Not only did the actor do voice acting gigs outside of anime, but the Japanese star worked diligently in more than 200 anime series. Fujimoto also voiced various roles in the Metal Gear Solid video games, but fans will likely know him best for his work in anime.

After all, Fujimoto had major roles in series like Ninja Scroll, Appleseed, Gigantor, Apocalypse Zero, and several of the Mobile Suit Gundam series. The voice actor also had hundreds of other smaller, part-time roles which have become favorites with fans. For instance, Fujimoto played a seedy doctor in Cowboy Bebop and starred in a few Case Closed projects. He also lent his voice to series like Bleach, Fate/Zero, Ghost in the Shell, Inuyasha, Lupin III, Pokemon, and many more.

Our thoughts are with Fujimoto’s loved ones at this time.