Cowboy Bebop Star Isn't Keen on Any Revivals, Spin Offs

Cowboy Bebop has earned its place as one of the greatest anime series of all time. The original anime series ran for twenty-six episodes and gave a fairly definitive ending for Spike Spiegel as he took one last run at Vicious and his forces. While there might be some anime fans looking for a revival or a spin-off in the future, the voice actor responsible for bringing Spike to life shoots down the idea of the franchise seeing a resurrection down the line.

Cowboy Bebop made the news in recent years thanks to a revival that took place outside of the anime medium, as Netflix attempted to create a live-action adaptation for Spike and his fellow bounty hunters. Unfortunately, unlike One Piece, the live-action anime adaptation was unable to garner a large enough fanbase to warrant a comeback. With no second season announced, the live-action series came to an end by making a major change from the source material in which Julia became the leader of the Syndicate and Vicious was placed in chains. In the final moments, the members of the Bebop were at odds while the classic character Ed was shown in the final moments.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Cowboy Bebop 2: D.O.A.

Voice actor Koichi Yamadera shared a new quote shooting down the idea of continuing the story following the passing of Unsho Ishizuka and Keiko Nobumoto, the voice of Jet Black and a screenwriter on the series respectively, "I'm sure all the staff think so too [on surpassing the series]. It's hard to list many series I can say I'm truly proud of, or are my most important work, after all. I have a lot of feelings about Bebop. Following the series' release, they indeed decided to produce the Heaven's Door movie set during the events of the latter half of Cowboy Bebop — so I do think there were several spin-off ideas — but I don't think we should do that given the passing of Unsho Ishizuka and Keiko Nobumoto."

Aside from voice Spike Spiegel, Yamadera has had some big roles in anime series and video games alike. In the anime department, Koichi plays Beerus in Dragon Ball Super, Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Gentle Criminal in My Hero Academia to name a few. In the video game world, the voice actor has had roles in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Yakuza: Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, and Valentino in Disney's Wish.

Via Cowboy Bebop's Official Site