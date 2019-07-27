Crunchyroll Releases Exclusive Darling in the Franxx Fashion Line

What do you get when you combine the mech suits of Gundam and Neon Genesis Evangelion with the premise of Promised Neverland? DARLING in the FRANXX of course! While the series title may be a bit odd, the anime itself promises an entirely new concept where in the characters of Hiro and Zero Two as they pilot their own FRANXX suit, a feminane robotic mech suit needed to defeat the Kyoryu. While it may not be the most popular anime series in the world, this isn’t stopping Crunchyroll from releasing a brand new fashion line honoring the series!

Crunchyroll unveiled their now available fashion line via their Official Twitter Account that brings the world of the Kyoryu and the FRANXX to your t-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters:

Our limited edition DARLING in the FRANXX apparel collection is now available ~ ✨ 💖 https://t.co/XGEo0AgsmF pic.twitter.com/ejfDQlXasW — Crunchyroll Store (@ShopCrunchyroll) July 23, 2019

DARLING in the FRANXX first began in 2017, an anime series specifically created by Studio Trigger and Cloverworks, with a manga adaptation soon following. The series ran for 24 episodes into 2018 with a subsequent blu-ray collection released earlier this year by Funimation. Whether or not we’ll see a return to the world of this dystopian future is anyone’s guess, but if you haven’t seen the series, you can catch it currently streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

The series itself has managed to stir up some controversy, specifically in China, where it was banned for having too many “suggestive situations”. Other anime followed suit in this franchise ban, but this wasn’t the first time that that DARLING series was under fire. The creators of the series had even received death threats from fans when, according to said fans, the wrong two characters were starting a relationship.

If you’re interested in the series, it’s currently streaming on both Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Crunchyroll describes DARLING in the FRANXX as:

“The distant future: Humanity established the mobile fort city, Plantation, upon the ruined wasteland and civilization flourished. Within the city were pilot quarters called Mistilteinn, otherwise known as the “Birdcage.” That is where the children live… Not knowing anything of the outside world, and unaware of the vast sky. Their only mission in life was the fight.

Their enemies are the mysterious giant organisms known as Kyoryu. The children operate robots known as FRANXX in order to face these still unseen enemies because they believe that is their purpose in life. Among them was a boy who was once called a child prodigy: Code number 016, Hiro. However, now he’s a failure and considered unneeded. Those who cannot pilot FRANXX basically do not exist. One day, a mysterious girl called Zero Two appears in front of Hiro. From her face grew two alluring horns.”