Demon Slayer Fans Find its Hilarious Live-Action Counterpart

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is steadily becoming one of the most talked about action shows of the year. With some creative fans already bringing the series to eye-popping life through cosplay, this has many others wondering if a live-action version of the series would actually work. It has a distinct art style that’s very reminiscent of Japanese paintings, and Tanjiro’s water breathing techniques are a great example of how the series has managed to work so well in its original manga and anime.

But one fan has offered up a hilarious take on Demon Slayer as @anxcchi on Twitter notes that there’s already a live-action Tanjiro out there. It’s quite different from what you’d expect, and if the series ever does get a live-action adaptation it probably won’t be so hilarious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

demon slayer already getting a live action and its looks good af too pic.twitter.com/sPbwE9V4Cf — anacchi (@anxcchi) August 28, 2019

This hilarious video sees Tanjiro’s water breathing sword techniques compared to a poor worker who can’t seem to get a grip on the water hose in a car wash. Whether the pressure is too high, or they’re just having a bit of fun, it’s clear that the water is going wild. This is reminiscent of the flowing water shown during each of Tanjiro’s sword attacks, but it’s merely just a great image to represent the flowing motions of the sword rather than a summoning of actual water.

Still, Tanjiro’s suddenly powerful techniques in the face of adversity is why the series has been such a hit. The demure and kind Tanjiro doesn’t incite violence, but instead fights when he absolutely needs to in order to protect those he loves. With this balance of character growth and action, fans are glued to the series to see what jams Tanjiro finds himself in next.

If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”