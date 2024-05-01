Kagurabachi Anime Comes to Life With Viral New Art

It would put things lightly to say Kagurabachi is a hit. Released in the fall of 2024, the Shonen Jump title has become a must-read for fans across the globe. The manga has two volumes to its name, but even so, Kagurabachi fans are desperate for an anime. And now, one artist is going viral after giving the manga a gorgeous anime makeover.

The piece comes courtesy of artist dorubarom_deck over on X (Twitter). As you can see below, the Japanese artist decided to mock up stills for a Kagurabachi anime, and the results are gorgeous. Chichiro looks stunning in this style, and the rest of his allies are just as polished.

Of course, Kagurabachi fans would love nothing more than an anime adaptation of the sword fighting drama, but such a project is a ways off. For one, the manga has been publishing for less than a year, so anime committees need more data points to pitch an adaptation. Plus, there is not enough manga content banked to support the weight of an anime series. But as Kagurabachi carries on, that will change week after week.

For now, Kagurabachi fans can best support the series by checking out its manga. The series is available to read in English through the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus. This year, the first volume of Kagurabachi will release in English, and its second will hit shelves in Japan this week. So for those wanting to know more about Kagurabachi, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

What do you think about this epic Kagurabachi tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!