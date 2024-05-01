JoJo's Bizarre Adventure x Reebok Shoe Collection Announced

Anime franchises haven't been shy when it comes to creating merchandise partnerships, offering anime fans the chance to wear some of their favorite characters on their sleeves. With series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen receiving countless merchandise, it's time for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to shine. Reebok is partnering with the Joestars to create a new line of shoes that specifically harken back to the Stardust Crusaders, taking the style of Jotaro Kujo and his fellow Stand Users to make new footwear.

For those who need a refresher on the Stardust Crusaders, the third major arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure remains a fan-favorite to this day. Aside from introducing Jotaro, the storyline remains legendary for being the first arc to introduce "Stands" to the franchise. Prior to this storyline, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency focused on Jonathan and Joseph wielding the power of the Ripple in fighting against vampiric hordes. With Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro was given the Stand Star Platinum to fight against Dio Brando and his army of underlings who had unique Stands of their own. It's no surprise to see that Reebok would choose this storyline to create a shoe as its design remains peak JoJo for many anime fans.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The Shoe Stands

Reebok shared a first look at the sneakers that capture the aesthetic of the Hirohiko Araki anime franchise, sharing how fans can reserve the shoes. The sneakers will start shipping this September and will cost Joestar fans around $175 USD. On top of the colorful design, the shoes also have a hilarious reference to the franchise thanks to a "To Be Continued" slogan printed on the sneakers.

Recently, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has made the headlines as rumors have been spreading that Steel Ball Run's anime might be in production. Following the release of Stone Ocean on Netflix in 2021, Joestar fans have been wondering when the horse race starring the likes of Johnny Joestar and Diego Brando will hit the small screen. With the manga focusing on The JOJOLands currently, it's a great time to be a Joestar fan.

Do you think Reebok was able to capture the Joestar aesthetic? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on the Joestars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.