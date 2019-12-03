Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia’s Best Quiet Boys Fuse Together with Hilarious Art

My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer have without a doubt been two of the most popular anime of 2019. With the story of Tanjiro and his demon slaying rocketing to the top of the charts, Midoriya and his fellow classmates are doing their best with the arrival of the fourth season and the war against Overhaul. Now, one fan has ingeniously united the two franchises together by taking two of their “quietest boys” in Shoto Todoroki and Giyu Tomioka and fusing them together in one glorious piece of fan art!

Twitter User Kittensuki gave the son of Endeavor a quick color swap to make him seem as if he himself were ripped out of the popular franchise of Demon Slayer, with Tomioka sporting a design and demeanor that makes him stand out even among the colorful characters presented in the series:

Though both protagonists are quite stoic, Tomioka and Todoroki differ in numerous ways. Todoroki of course has the ability to manipulate both fire and ice, thanks to the quirk he developed as a result of his mother and father’s abilities. Tomioka on the other hand can control an element of his own in water with his demon slaying katana. The two luckily both serve on the side of the angels, though Tomioka has a much rougher edge to him than Shoto.

While Tomioka’s story had concluded for now with the end of season one, it’s a given that he’ll be making an appearance in the upcoming Demon Slayer movie that follows the “Infinity Train” arc that was laid out in the manga. Shoto of course continues to be a big part of My Hero Academia, though he has been somewhat sidelined in the war against the Yakuza as he wasn’t in a work study that was corresponding with the assault.

What do you think of this unique fusion of MHA and Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, demon slaying, and UA Academy!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”