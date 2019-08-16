Demon Slayer Producer Explains How They Got Involved With The Anime

Demon Slayer is moving closer and closer to its first season finale, and while a second season has yet to be confirmed, its clear that the anime has managed to find quite an audience. Originally starting as a manga, the transition into a televised animated series wasn’t always a certainty and we managed to talk with the producer of the series, Yuma Takahashi about how the anime came to be and how he had gotten involved with the popular anime franchise to start:

Yuma Takahashi: I worked as the publicity producer for past ufotable projects such as the Garden of Sinners and Fate/Zero; and I was involved as the producer for Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel], so I’ve had a long relationship with Ufotable. For Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, there was a mutual feeling of “let’s all work together again,” so that was how I got involved.

When I read the manga, I felt very strongly that “if these characters moved in an anime, it would be so entertaining!” From the memorable quotes to the multifaceted characters, dynamic battle scenes, terrifying demons, and the story woven together by all of these characters, to this day, I read the manga each week feeling very excited.”

Demon Slayer has recently announced to be joining the already packed roster of Toonami on Cartoon Network, which is one of the biggest line-ups that introduce American audiences to some of the biggest anime franchises from overseas. We’ll be keeping our ears to the ground for any new announcements when it comes to this mythological tale.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”