New Detective Pikachu Trailer Turns Pikachu Into A Masseuse

It has taken decades to come alive, but Pokemon‘s first live-action venture is ready to hit theaters. Next week, Detective Pikachu will go live, and the team behind the film is celebrating with a brand-new trailer that turns Pikachu into… a foot massager?

Well, how about that?

As you can see above, a new trailer has been released for Detective Pikachu, and it comes just over a week from the film’s release. The clip has some new footage from the Pokemon feature, and it all starts with Pikachu in a car with Psyduck. Strapped into a baby seat, Pikachu is horrified to know he must listen to spa music whenever he’s in a car with Psyduck lest the latter’s powers explode. In fact, Pikachu has to do whatever he can to keep the duck calm, and that includes rubbing his feet.

The trailer continues to show several more beats of the film with Pokemon like Gengar, Flareon, Ludicolo, and more making appearances. Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) starts off as a reluctant partner to Pikachu as the pair stumble upon a massive case hidden within Ryme City, but the pair seem to get closer as the trailer wraps. After all, Pikachu is seen commenting on Tim’s choice of underwear, and the Pokemon admits he’s not a big fan of underwear period.

So, are you excited for this live-action adaptation?

The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, and Chris Geere. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.”

