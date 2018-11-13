Hilarious ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Remix Adds In Danny Devito

Detective Pikachu might have been joked on when it was first announced, but the film isn’t the joke some thought. This week, fans got their first look at the film when Legendary put out its debut trailer, and the reel earned rave reviews. Now, one edit has arrived to make the trailer even better, and it adds 100% more Danny Devito.

So, if you had wanted the iconic actor to tackle Pikachu, this video is probably the closest you will get.

Over on Twitter, a user known as NoShape_ decided to add Devito into the Detective Pikachu. For many, they will remember the homegrown effort fans raised to get Devito cast as Pikachu in the film after it was first announced. The role went to Ryan Reynolds in the end, but this edit lets fans see what could have been.

Danny Devito is Detective Pikachu in some better timeline, and this is what it sounds like: pic.twitter.com/g029RoGPIh — Blake (@NoShape_) November 12, 2018

The clip sources dialogue from Devito’s various role, and his timbre suits Pikachu perfectly.

“Oh, I botched that. I botched that one,” the Pokemon is seen saying after he chucks himself at Mr. Mime, and the edit fits seamlessly. Other clips see Devito’s Pikachu jabber on about cat food, and the Pokemon lets out a rogue swear or three along the way. Clearly, the team behind Detective Pikachu didn’t think this angle was the right one, but fans can stop wondering what might have been now. Devito’s desired take on Pikachu lives in this fan-edit, and there’s always a chance Legendary could bring the actor in for a sequel. After all, don’t you think Devito would do wonders playing Meowth…?

Want to know more about this flick? The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”