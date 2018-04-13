‘Devilman Crybaby’ Teases Big Announcement

Devilman Crybaby is one of the most popular releases of the year, and it will surely be involved in all sorts of “best of the year” conversations at the end of the year despite releasing in early January.

Fans have been talking about the series pretty much non-stop since it premiered on Netflix, and now the series is entering the conversation again with the tease of a new “important” announcement.

The Blu-ray box set of the series is scheduled to release in Japan on May 30, and to celebrate the staff behind the series is teasing a live stream with some staff and cast that have yet to be revealed as of this writing.

But the most alluring part of this live stream is the fact that the official Twitter for the series is teasing an “important announcement” to be revealed during the stream as well. Since the stream is already celebrating the upcoming home video release, fans are definitely exciting to see exactly what this new announcement could be pertaining to.

Devilman Crybaby on Netflix set a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.