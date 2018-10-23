‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Animator Brings Venom To Life

Love it or hate it, Venom is an anti-hero who has joined the Marvel film scape. The character landed in theaters recently under Sony Pictures, and it seems the symbiote fever is reaching a pitch overseas. After all, Japan is ready to embrace Venom, and one animator in particular is living for the action flick.

So, is it any surprise to hear the guy also works on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Yeah, we thought not.

Over on Twitter, Kohei Ashiya posted a brand-new piece of art which fans have been buzzing over. The colored sketch can be found below, and fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure won’t be able to look away from the piece.

“It seems Venom premiered in Japan today! Although the other day, I was invited to see the movie early,” Ashiya captioned his drawing. “Venom and Tom Hardy are the best. Everyone else too!”

In order to show his love, the artist gave Venom a makeover only Ashiya could provide. The colorful image is a chaotic mess of colors, but the Venom symbiote lurks through the clashing palate. All of the character’s teeth are as sharp as ever here, and his iconic tongue would even make KISS frontman Gene Simmons pause.

Given the unpredictable nature of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, fans are ready to see Venom pop into the anime thanks to this Ashiya sketch. Right now, the animator is overseeing work on the series’ on-going season, and audiences are positive Giorno Giovanni would not mind being licked by this sleek symbiote… probably.

This isn’t the first time Venom has been given an anime-inspired crossover. Recently, a piece of fan-art on Twitter went viral after the symbiote was mashed up with Kill la Kill. The alien lifeform got a rather racey Life Fibers alteration, and fans still cannot unsee where its tongue wound up.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.