Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna Reveals Adult DigiDestined Designs

The Digimon franchise is celebrating its monumental 20th Anniversary with a new movie next year, and it will see the return of the original Digimon Adventure crew for their final outing. Not only does the first teaser trailer for the film seemingly hint at an emotional goodbye as Tai and Agumon prepare for their final adventure, one of the biggest draws of the new film is that it will feature the original eight Digi-Destined aged up into their 20s.

Though fans have gotten quick glimpses at their updated designs before, now we have a clear and up close look at the final designs for the Digi-Destined in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. Check them out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The kids and Digimon in Digimon Adventure Last Evolution – Kizuna!! Well… not kids anymore!!#Digimon pic.twitter.com/0k362o0LTy — Digimon Tweets 🇧🇷 (@JP_Excelsior) July 7, 2019

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.

These new character designs help hammer home that this will be the final time fans see these characters as they’re all in their early stages of adulthood. Although Digimon Adventure 02 did feature an ending where each of the original eight characters went into their adulthood with their partner Digimon, Digimon Adventure tri seemingly retconned the events of that series. This new film will follow the canon set up there, most likely, and this is hammered home by the fact that the voice cast from the Digimon Adventure tri films will return to voice the Digi-Destined.

They include the likes of Natsuki Hanae as Taichi Yagami, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Yamato Ishida, Suzuko Mimori as Sora Takenouchi, Mutsumi Tamura as Kōshiro Izumi, Hitomi Yoshida as Mimi Tachikawa, Junya Ikeda as Jo Kido, Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi, M.A.O as Hikari Yagami, Chika Sakamoto as Agumon, Mayumi Yamaguchi as Gabumon, Atori Shigematsu as Piyomon, Takahiro Sakurai as Tentomon, Kinoko Yamada as Palmon, Junko Takeuchi as Gomamon, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, and Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.