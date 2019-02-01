‘Digimon Adventure’ Movie Shares Best Look at Adult DigiDestined Yet

The Digimon franchise will soon be celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a new film returning once again to the original Digimon Adventure crew, but like Digimon Adventure Tri, the new film will feature the original DigiDestined at much later ages in their lives.

With a new Digimon special event coming in July in Japan, the series has shared the best look at the new movie designs yet. You can check out the new visual below thanks to Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DigiFes 2019 event visual. It will be held at the Maihama Amphitheater on July 28th //t.co/3BKFm2w53p pic.twitter.com/cdvIBJn05U — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) February 1, 2019

Tentatively titled Theater Version Digimon Adventure, the new film brings back Seki Hiromi, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, and Kenji Watanabe from the original Digimon anime to serve as Supervisor, Character Designer, and Digimon Designer respectively. The new film will be ageing the original Digimon Adventure crew into their 20s, and for fans wondering how well these designs will translate to the full film, a previous article revealed that Katsuyoshi Natakatsuru was given specific directions as to how to design the older looks:

“We requested that Nakatsuru-san design these with more realistic proportions, as opposed to the designs from Adventure and 02…we wanted these designs to amplify the image of each of the children that we want to project to the audience, which would showcase what each of the children are doing now at their age and what their future goals are.”

Not much is known about the new Digimon Adventure film outside of the older DigiDestined, but with DigiFes 2019 now officially taking place at the Maihama Amphitheater on July 28 in Japan, more information for the film will most likely be revealed. It still needs a proper title, release date, and maybe fans will get a look at the actual project itself.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we react to the major Batman movie news that just dropped; talk wrestling with a WWE Royal Rumble recap; and defend geek culture from celebrity political pundit Bill Maher, after he took shots at Stan Lee’s legacy!