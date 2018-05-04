‘Dragon Ball’ And Adidas Collection Leak Has Best Look At Goku Shoes Yet

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time, and it is no wonder that the series would eventually make its way into fashion and street wear. This has lead to an awesome looking collaboration with adidas.

With a line of shoes inspired by Dragon Ball Z characters, fans can wait to get a closer look at what each shoe looks like. Luckily, the newest leak provides the best look at the Goku kicks yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Instagram user @storebyjc, now fans have gotten their best look at the Goku inspired adidas ZX 500 RM. As fans can see, the shoe takes Goku’s base silhouette as the orange and blue of his gi cover the shoe entirely.

Although there has yet to be a official announcement of the collaboration, and thus no official street date, there is a rumor the collection is set to drop in August. Though take that with all grains of salt until it is officially announced. That would be great news considering the Goku shoes are just one in a series of Dragon Ball Z inspired kicks that have been revealed through previous leaks.

Fans are definitely hopeful that the collection is a popular one as it’s the first official collaboration between the two brands. In the past, some fans did manage to get their own Dragon Ball kicks from Adidas through the Adidas ZX Flux collection. With one fan managing to get his design approved by Adidas on accident, giving the customizable shoes some very copyright unfriendly designs

