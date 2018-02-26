Dragon Ball’s Goku Leads Pro Football Team To Victory

If you thought Goku was only inspirational to wrestlers and MMA fighters, think again. The Saiyan is a source of strength for millions of fans, and he's been used to celebrate tons of events. However, sport fans were pretty surprised to see Goku at the Paris Saint-Germain game against Marseille.

Over the weekend, the PSG football team hit the field for a much-hyped match against Marseille. When the squad came onto the pitch, PSG fans went wild, and they showed off a project they'd been working on to cheer for the athletes. As you can see below, the gift was less about football (or soccer for western fans).

No, this surprise was all about Goku.

PSG is legitimately repping a giant Goku. Guaranteed win! pic.twitter.com/RiECeCS4ha — Derek Klein (@OnTheDKlein) February 26, 2018

PSG fans show their support using Goku Tifo! At a French Super League

And Good Night! #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/Ky76whUCTR — 🐲 ULTRADBZ 🐉 (@uItradbz) February 26, 2018

Fans of PSG unveiled a huge poster of Goku which draped over their section of the sports arena. The anime hero was used to motivate PSG as the team is reaching for its seventh French title this year. Obviously, Goku knows what it is like searching for seven gems as he's searched for the seven mystical Dragon Balls a few times. Fans made this banner showing off six Dragon Balls since PSG is looking take a seventh this season.

Of course, fans freaked out over Goku's very unexpected appearance. The Saiyan's was drawn in his full Super Saiyan state, and his orange Gi was given a bit of an update. Instead of its usual kanji, the uniform features the symbol of PSG on its right-hand side.

For those of you wondering whether Goku helped PSG out, then you will be glad to know he did. The football squad beat Marseille in a shutout with a score of 3-0.

Do you think Goku is the best cheerleader in Dragon Ball? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!