Grandpa Gohan and Goku Reunite In This Touching Dragon Ball Fan Art

Of all the characters that we’ve seen in Dragon Ball‘s history, perhaps one of the lesser known but still important is Goku’s grandfather, Gohan. Naming his firstborn son after his grandfather, Goku learned martial arts and gained his sense of kindness in his younger years from Son Gohan. While Gohan died before the start of the Dragon Ball series, his legacy lived on and this fan artist decided to bring a touching moment to life where the grandfather and grandson share notes and life stories.

Reddit User Camelcruiser portrayed this heartfelt scene between the two martial artists in the present, with Goku talking up his newborn granddaughter, Pan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though Goku’s pappy Gohan was dead for the entirety of the series, he made several appearances in the original Dragon Ball series. In flashbacks, Gohan had discovered Goku and his spaceship while taking a stroll on a mountain and took the young Saiyan as his own. Goku, still retaining the temperment of his warrior race, acted aggressively toward everything around him regardless of his Grandfather’s patience. Due to an accident, Goku hit his head on a rock, essentially creating the Goku we know today.

After his death, Goku went on his legendary adventure with Bulma, Yamacha, Master Roshi, and the rest searching for the Dragon Balls. In his search, he encountered the Fortune Teller Baba and was forced to fight her gang of monster fighters to gain the last ball. The last fighters was a masked brawler who turned out to be his grandfather, brought back to the world of the living by Baba for a short time. The reunion was quick but meaningful for both.

Gohan returned once again toward the end of the first Dragon Ball series to help Goku and Chi Chi get married, giving his best wishes to the couple before returning to the land of the dead. While Gohan will appear every once in awhile during a flashback, he has strictly been existed off the screen, enjoying his “retirement” in the afterlife.

What do you think of this heartfelt fan art between the adopted Saiyan protagonist and his martial artist granddad? Do you want to see Son Gohan appear in the Dragon Ball series once again? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.