‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Really Pit SSB Goku Against SSJ4 Goku

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game released a special promotional anime, and while it’s currently only available to watch in Japan legally, clips of the full episode have appeared online and show off some great battles already.

Fans have always wondered how the strength of Super Saiyan 4 would compare to Super Saiyan Blue, and now fans are a little closer to the anime thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes pitting two powerful Gokus against one another.

When Future Trunks doesn’t show up for training with Whis one day, a mysterious guy named Fu shows up and tells Goku and Vegeta they have to travel to the Prison Planet to save him. Goku and Vegeta are quickly confronted by a new Goku, dressed in a fancy coat, who immediately begins attacking after turning into his Super Saiyan 4 form.

Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue to counter it, but during the fight Super Saiyan 4 Goku realizes that their in an enclosed space, and even the two Goku’s using a Kamehameha Wave wasn’t enough to break them out of the area. This new Goku is revealed to be from an alternate dimension to Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and has joined the Time Patrol seen in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse franchise.

It turns out that the Prison Planet is actually an experiment of Fu’s in which he makes strong fighters from different times and worlds fight one another. So before Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Goku could see who’s stronger, the mission has changed.

If you’re unaware of this cool game the promotional anime project is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time.

Fans will most likely recognize some of the characters as many of them (such as new character Fu) appear in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Dragon Ball Online. Dragon Ball Heroes adds many fan service things to the series like Super Saiyan 4 Gohan, a fusion of Super Android 17 with Android 18, the time patrol, a greater role for the mystical demons in the series like Dabura, and even properly integrates Android 21 of Dragon Ball FighterZ into its story.

