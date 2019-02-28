‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Goes Full Naruto With New Villain’s Attack

Dragon Ball Heroes newest episode introduces some big game-changing twists to the current Universal Conflict Arc, as we learned more about the fearsome “Core Area Warriors,” and their dark intentions in launching a campaign of conflict and destruction across the Dragon Ball Super multiverse.

One big reveal of the episode was that the Core Area Warriors leader, Hearts, has obtained a weapon called a “Universe Seed,” which may have the power to kill the gods themselves! However, when Hearts activates the Universe Seed for the first time, anime fans couldn’t help but notice that this new Dragon Ball Heroes weapon works a lot like one of Naruto’s most famous (and powerful) attacks!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image above, the Universe Seed creates big translucent boxes, which then descend around an intended target (in this case Vegeta and the Universe 6 fighters, and/or an entire planetary body). Once in the box, the target is totally disintegrated as the box condenses. For anime fans this design and effect was an immediate reminder of Naruto‘s Dust Release (or Particle Style) jutsu!

The Particle Style was the masterful technique employed by Onoki, and made the old frail warrior one of the most powerful shinobi around. In fact, Particle Style recently got a major showcase on Naruto’s sequel series Boruto, as part of the “Mitsuki Disappearance Arc”. That storyline saw Boruto and friends discover a plot by Onoki to create an artificial race to serve as Hidden Stone’s army. Ultimately, Onoki’s creations ran amok, and when his greatest creation, a clone named Ku, tried to use Particle Style against Boruto and his young friends, Onoki had to step up for an epic particle-on-particle jutsu battle. While Onoki won the fight and disintegrated Ku, the expenditure of chakra cost the old man the last of his life. Needless to say, the visuals of that battle were something great to behold.

Anime fans recently connected Dragon Ball and Naruto together on another front, when fans saw Super Saiyan God Goku pull a very Rasengan-like attack against Broly. *IF* it must be stated here for those fickle anime fans out there: yes, we realize Dragon Ball is in no way copying Naruto – it’s just a novel little thrill to see moments of visual similarity in both shows.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!