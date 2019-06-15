Kid Goku Gets Realistic Dragon Ball Concept Art

For the majority of his history, Goku has appeared to fans as a full grown man. Throughout Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and partially in Dragon Ball GT, the earthbound Saiyan had a wife and kids. His initial appearance however followed Goku searching for the Dragon Balls as a kid himself, bouncing around the world with Bulma and Yamcha. One fan decided to bring Kid Goku to life with some exceptionally realistic fan art.

Instagram Artist, Sang_Soo_Jeong, created this fantastic new piece that brings the young Goku into a more realistic world:

The original Dragon Ball series initially focused on adventures rather than full blown galactic fist fights, with Goku meetings crazy characters in his search for the seven Dragon Balls. While he ended up growing into an adult at the end of the first Dragon Ball series, the franchise will return to Goku as a child from time to time. Dragon Ball GT was unique in that it took an adult Goku and transformed him into his kid self again thanks to a wish granted by Shenron, though the series is no longer considered “canon” in the franchise.

Most specifically, Dragon Ball Super: Broly revisited Goku on the Saiyan homeworld of Planet Vegeta. Changing his origin slightly from what was shown before, Goku was sent to earth as a toddler rather than as a newborn baby. As fans know, Goku became the kind hearted man thanks to a bump on the noggin that turned him from your stereotypical war and death seeking conqueror into the aloof fighter we know today.

This artist also has several other realistic interpretations of other Dragon Ball characters on his account so it’s definitely worth the time to check out if you’re a big fan of the series.

What do you think of this realistic take on young Son Goku? What other Dragon Ball characters would you like to see portrayed in a similar style? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.