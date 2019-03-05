‘Dragon Ball’ Meets ‘Sailor Moon’ In This Unforgettable Mash-Up

You may not realize it, but there’s more tying together Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball than expected. Both shows hit it big in the 1990s and star fighters powerful enough to save the universe. Now, one fan is going the extra mile to connect the two anime, and it has given the fandom a truly glorious meme.

Over on Instagram, an artist known as Drawings From Hell drew a mash-up of the series, and it is one fans admit they can never forget.

As you can see below, a censored version of the art was posted on Twitter. The piece revolves around the Sailor Scouts and Z-Fighters swapping outfits, and the switcharoo works surprisingly well.

My favorite thing from Facebook today pic.twitter.com/6Tn4WM9jzp — Danielle DeNicola (@danielleggwp) March 3, 2019

Up top, fans can see Sailor Moon rocking an orange gi like Goku wile Sailor Mars looks fashionable in Yamcha’s uniform. Stepping in for Vegeta, Sailor Mercury looks sleek in his Saiyan armor. Finally, Sailor Venus has borrowed Krillin’s orange ensemble while Sailor Jupiter bares some serious skin in Tien’s ripped uniform.

Of course, the Z-Fighters get their own makeover, and it is pretty jarring. The buff men are seen sporting tight white shirts and miniskirts just like an Sailor Scout would. They are all wearing tiaras to boot, and Goku stands out thanks to is knee-high boots and red hair clip.

