‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Episode 123

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting for Episode 123 after it teased a long awaited Goku and Jiren rematch along with Vegeta gaining a new power. Luckily for fans, the episode did not disappoint.

The hype for the episode began before it even began.

But fans were even more excited when the episode aired and started to deliver on that hype:

Some really liked how great the two Zenos were as commentators:

But the biggest moment of the episode, Vegeta reaching a new power level, garnered the biggest reactions:

And now fans find themselves at a loss now that it’s another week before the next episode and more of Goku and Vegeta’s team up.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

