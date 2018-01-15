‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Episode 123

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting for Episode 123 after it teased a long awaited Goku and Jiren rematch along with Vegeta gaining a new power. Luckily for fans, the episode did not disappoint.

The hype for the episode began before it even began.

– “You got plans for tonight? ”

– Yeah man, there’s a new episode of Dragon Ball Super — Angel Diaz (@diazangel7) January 14, 2018

Dragon Ball Super is lowkey fire… I been sleep — REEF BOII (@ReefBoii) January 14, 2018

But fans were even more excited when the episode aired and started to deliver on that hype:

Okay now Dragon ball super is heating up — Franco ☁ (@SSG_Franco) January 14, 2018

Dragon ball super episode 123 was a better episode then 122. Sure 122 had better art but that’s about it. Everything else was superior in 123 imo — Dz 🕵 (@blackops009) January 14, 2018

Some really liked how great the two Zenos were as commentators:

How can a terrifying and all powerful god be so cute 😍 Zeno is of the best part of Dragon ball super pic.twitter.com/MZWvpl7XID — anime & comics (@Jrnotjnr) January 14, 2018

But the biggest moment of the episode, Vegeta reaching a new power level, garnered the biggest reactions:

OMG that episode of Dragon Ball Super! I nearly teared up when Vegeta had his flashback to Cabba. I’m gonna be so disappointed when Vegeta doesn’t win the Tournament of Power. — TokuChris (@TokuChris) January 14, 2018

***MINOR SPOILERS FOR THE NEWEST DRAGON BALL SUPER EPISODE*** Vegeta is out here lookin like the CUTEST ANIME GIRL with those eyes man — Thundershot: Savior (NOT Post Malone) (@Thundershot75) January 14, 2018

Vegeta using Cabba’s loss as a way to tap into his new form was awesome character development for him. Dragonball Super is Vegeta’s show. pic.twitter.com/Yoo27YjXga — Phyuck Yiu (@kenfvcknmasters) January 14, 2018

Dragonball Super is pure fire. And by Dragonball Super I mean Vegeta. — Abraham Sotelo (@GoldenboyNeo) January 14, 2018

And now fans find themselves at a loss now that it’s another week before the next episode and more of Goku and Vegeta’s team up.

Dragon ball super gives me that feeling when I was a kid being hella excited for the next weeks episode every dam week lol — XO (@ArrowsNeverMiss) January 14, 2018

Absolutely adored the second half of tonight’s Dragon Ball Super. I will never not think that Goku and Vegeta working together is the most hype thing in the world. Never gets old. — ＫＥＮ (@DetectiveX) January 14, 2018

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.