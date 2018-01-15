‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode Title Stresses Toppo’s Return

Toppo is one of the more mysterious fighters in Universe 11, and Dragon Ball Super fans have been trying to get to the center of the character for some time. He was a God of Destruction candidate alongside the intensely strong Jiren, and is far more outspoken about his delivering of justice.

But the title for Episode 125 of the series teases that Toppo’s going to be a lot more dangerous for Universe 7 than fans have ever thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers for DBS eps.123-126, airing January 14th to February…well, probably February 4th despite what it says. pic.twitter.com/JZKoynO56u — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 7, 2018

The title for Episode 125 of the series is “Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo! There is Only Overwhelming Power!!” which teases Toppo’s hidden power. Though Beerus has made sure to note how Toppo was close to becoming an official God of Destruction in the past, fans had assumed Jiren was the one because he is the fighter that was “as strong as a God of Destruction.”

But given that Jiren denied the role before, and that Toppo was the only other confirmed candidate, it makes Toppo’s possible transformation even more palpable. Though Gohan and Android 17 were last seen struggling against him, to think he could reach an even greater level of power seems to be a tricky situation for Universe 7.

Because if Toppo does return from a potential defeat with the God’s Hakai, then what could it mean for his spot in the Tournament of Power and the rest of the fighters?

