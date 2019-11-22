Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Yardrat Vegeta’s Big Comeback

While the Dragon Ball Super anime has ended with no return date in sight, the manga following Goku and his friends rages on. With the Z Fighters facing off against the ancient wizard Moro and his energy sapping abilities, both Goku and Vegeta have had to find new methods of training in order to have a shot at claiming victory against this terrifying new villain. While Goku is currently training under the Galactic Patrolman Merus, Vegeta is taking a different route on the planet Yardrat. Now, one fan has portrayed what Vegeta may look like once he returns from his strange new training.

Instagram User and Artist Toriman28 portrayed the Prince of all Saiyans returning from his training with the denizens of Yardrat in the art of Spirit Control, which will seemingly allow him to not just access Instant Transmission, but allow him to create clones of himself and make himself larger to boot:

Yardrat, for those who don’t recall, is the same planet that Goku arrived on following his first fight against Frieza, learning how to use Instant Transmission, a teleportation move that has been essential numerous times in Dragon Ball Z’s history. Now, with Vegeta landing on the same planet that helped out Goku, it seems that he’s going to come away from the experience with even more moves.

In the initial fight against Moro, both Vegeta and Goku weren’t able to overtake the energy sapping ability of the sorcerer. With Gohan, Piccolo, and Krillin facing off against Moro’s henchmen, both Vegeta and Goku have been given a little more time to train in order to raise their power levels in preparation for Moro’s arrival.

What do you think of this interpretation of Vegeta’s return? What new moves do you think the Saiyan Prince will learn from Yardrat? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ promotional anime series.