‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star Says Movie Will Leave Fans Feeling Like They Had Sex

Dragon Ball fans all over the US are getting hyped, as this week Dragon Ball Super: Broly will finally be arriving in theaters, stateside. Fans from Japan all the way over to South America have already seen the film and expressed just what an incredible game-changer it really is, but according Dragon Ball Super English Dub star Christopher Sabat, the experience of seeing Broly will be even better than that. According to Sabat, it’s a downright erotic experience!

We had a chance to speak with Chris Sabat during the premiere for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and as only the “voice of Vegeta” could put it, Sabat said in no uncertain terms that Dragon Ball Super: Broly will give fans the kind of thrill that’s on par with getting laid:

“By the time you get there, the whole audience is in this catatonic state of insanity. So much stuff is happening on the screen, it is almost — I feel like everyone is going to feel like they had sex when they leave the movie. It’s overwhelming almost to the point it was a pretty daring move. I would never have made a movie that went that far. It is exhausting by the end.”

For more context, Sabat is referring to the experience of how Dragon Ball Super: Broly builds to an insane crescendo of Saiyan-on-Saiyan battle, as Goku and Vegeta have to take on Broly before the lost Saiyan’s uncontrollable rage causes mass destruction. The later trailers for Broly have been bigger and longer montages displaying the revolutionary action scenes the film is said to deliver. From Broly taking on Super Saiyan God Vegeta and Goku in the arctic, to Broly taking on Freeza and Whis inside a volcano, to Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta having to fuse into Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, in order stand any real chance of defeating Broly.

Every single Clip of those battle moments in Dragon Ball Super: Broly have showcased director Tatsuya Nagamine and Animation Director Naohiro Shintani’s unparalleled work at re-inventing the visual signatures of the Dragon Ball franchise. The look of everything from Super Saiyan tansformations to energy auras and attacks have been redone with more visual sophistication than we’ve ever seen, so it’s totally understandable that Chris Sabat thinks that fans will be downright exhausted by trying to take it all in. “Take it all in,” heh, do you see what we did there?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.