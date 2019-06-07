Cartoon Network Meets Dragon Ball Super With This Goku Black Reimagining

The Dragon Ball series has seen a lot of fusions in its time. Goku has fused with Vegeta, Goten has fused with Trunks, Cell has fused with Androids 17 and 18, and now, a character of Dragon Ball Super has fused with a classic character from the stable of Cartoon Network. Yes, the time has come to see what a fusion between Goku Black and Rolf from Ed, Edd, N Eddy would look like.

Reddit User Spider-M created this fan art that takes the sinister aura of Goku Black and applies it to the strange child like demeanor of Rolf:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While simultaneously ingenious and disturbing, this fusion leads to some interesting questions about if it could work or not based on the background of Goku Black himself. This evil version of Goku is, in a way, a fusion on its own as Goku Black is simply the body of Son Goku inhabited by the evil Kaio-shin in training, Zamasu.

In an alternate timeline, Zamasu attempted to enact a plan to wipe out humanity, which he deemed unworthy of survival, by using the Super Dragon Balls to switch his mind into Goku’s body. The new fusion ran amok, killing a good percentage of the world’s population and came to blows with the future version of Trunks. The Rose comes in from Zamasu’s attempt to go “Super Saiyan” while in Goku’s body. Instead of creating a blue aura by tapping into the power of a Super Saiyan God, Zamasu instead created a “pink one” with the form of Super Saiyan Rose.

Rolf, meanwhile, was a character in Ed, Edd, N Eddy who was strange even for that shows standards. The young farmer was hard working but also had a strange relationship with his farm animals and usually found himself at odds with the trio of Eds. While the animated series has ended, it was able to get six seasons and a movie, with the movie wrapping up a number of story lines and answering some of fans’ long unanswered questions.

What do you think of this fusion between Goku Black and Rolf? What other characters would you like to see given a Super Saiyan Rose make over? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.