Watch: Dragon Ball Super Dub Finally Debuts Kefla

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is heating up on Toonami as the Tournament of Power has winded down to its final 21 minutes. Now that Goku has fought Jiren, and fans got a look at his new Autonomous Ultra Instinct form, he is now up against a tough new pair of opponents in Universe 6’s Caulifla and Kale. While he slowly began adjusting to their powerful teamwork in the latest episode of the series, the final few minutes revealed one big trick up their sleeve.

In the final moments of Dragon Ball Super Episode 114, Caulifla and Kale donned a pair of Potara Earrings given to them by Champa before the tournament began and fused into the powerful Kefla. Check out the fusion’s debut in the video above!

In Episode 114 of the series, Goku begins his fight in full against Caulifla. After inviting Kale into the fold so he could challenge them together (as a way to once again channel the Autonomous Ultra Instinct form), the three Saiyans clearly get stronger as they fight one another. The more Kale and Caulifla threw at Goku, the more he began to adjust to their fighting style and power. Then he turns the tables by going Super Saiyan God.

Super Saiyan God Goku was far and above the two female Saiyans, and he nearly defeats them with a powerful Kamehameha Wave. But before they fall out of the arena, the two put their Potara Earrings on and combine their power. As Vados explains, this fusion not only put their powers into a single form, but also multiplies their strength dozens of times over. This is evident almost immediately as Kefla is much faster and stronger than Super Saiyan God Goku.

The episode ends as Goku receives several powerful blows, and Kefla seems to only be getting started as the fusion begins to tap into her power. Fans will definitely be keeping an eye on the next episode of the series to see just how far she will go.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.