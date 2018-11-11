‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 87 Recap With Spoilers

Goku’s recruiting of Android 17 for the Tournament of Power didn’t quite go as he planned during the last episode, so now it’s on him to try to convince his former foe as Android 17’s island is suddenly under attack by mysterious space foes.

Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku continues to try and persuade Android 17 to join Universe 7’s Tournament of Power team by telling him the winner gets a wish on the Super Dragon Balls. Before their conversation gets anywhere, a spaceship appears and begins taking all the animals on an island. Goku and Android 17 instant transmission themselves onto the ship, and it appears they are poachers taking things from multiple planets. 18 is worried for the both of them as they both have similar, immature personalities that would enable each other. This starts to ring true as they fight over who should take out the leader. Android 17 makes his way to the leader and easily dispatches his armed guards. Soon enough, he defeats the leader with ease as well. He tries to pay them off with a large sum of money, but 17 doesn’t listen in the slightest and kicks him. He doesn’t care about ideas like virtue, he just hates things that personally bother him. The boss then threatens to blow up the ship. The scene cuts to a dream Beerus was having where the leader successfully blows up the ship along with Goku. The boss says he’ll blow up the ship unless 17 and Goku leave, but 17 doesn’t pay him any mind. 17 says Goku should take care of the animals, and give his regards to 18 and his family as he pushes the boss out of the ship’s window. The both of them fly into space and nearly die, but Goku quickly transmissions them to King Kai’s planet. King Kai hates that Goku brought another self-destructing villain (as Goku says that’s what he did with Cell), and Goku decides to leave the villain there as he won’t be able to move with the gravity anyway. Turns out, the villain was lying to begin with. The switch did not blow up a bomb, but instead was rigged to fire off confetti for a party they had planned later. The animals all eventually return to the island. Jaco appears to thank the two for capturing poachers the patrol has been after for years (meaning he’s there to take the credit). 17, now believing he owes Goku, will join the Universe 7 team team. He says that his dream is get an expensive cruiser to travel around the world with his family, and will use his victory wish to do so. He says it’s weird that they’re now allies after being enemies, but that kind of thing happens all the time. There are 23 hours until the Tournament of Power begins as Universe 7’s team currently includes Goku, Gohan, Android 18, Android 17, Krillin, and Majin Buu.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too, as the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.