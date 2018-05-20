‘Dragon Ball Super’ Welcomes A Fan-Favorite ‘Dragon Ball’ Attack

Dragon Ball Super isn’t afraid to give a shoutout to its past, and the show did that this weekend with its dub. Yesterday, fans tuned into Toonami as the program aired the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, and the update made audiences do a double-take over one special attack.

As you can see above, the dub of Dragon Ball Super just reached episode 64, and it had lots to unpack. Not only did the episode show Goku Black’s fusion with Zamasu for the first time, but it showed just how prodigal Future Trunks is as a fighter. Fans have always known the man can fight, but Vegeta’s son took it to another level this weekend by whipping out a perfect Mafuba on Zamasu.

Oh, Master Roshi would be so proud.

Dragon Ball Super had Future Trunks let loose his new technique against Zamasu thanks to a bit of help from Bulma and Piccolo. Future Trunks is forced to learn the move by a short recording Piccolo made of himself on Bulma’s phone using the Evil Containment Wave. With the pressure on, the hero learns the movie in record time, and Future Trunks pulls it off as planned. However, Zamasu is able to break free from the Mafuba thanks to an error on Master Roshi’s part. Apparently, the old man didn’t send the seal that contains the attack’s vessel to the future, and Future Trunks can only keep Zamasu contained for so long before the Kai is able to break free.

Of course, this is far from the first time Dragon Ball has used the Mafuba, but it is a first for Dragon Ball Super. The move was first introduced by Master Mutaito as the man who taught Master Roshi sealed King Piccolo with the technique years ago. Later in Dragon Ball, Master Roshi uses the move himself against King Piccolo before Tien Shinhan learns how to use the attack as well.

