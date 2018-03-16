‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease Goku’s Struggles Against Jiren

Dragon Ball Super is quickly enclosing on the final battle of the Tournament of Power, and the end of the series, so the penultimate episode of the series has already promised quite the unprecedented battle between Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren.

As Goku finally mastered Ultra Instinct, Jiren reaches into his inconceivably vast well of power and give Goku quite the final struggle in the tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 130 and Episode 131 of Dragon Ball Super below!

More spoilers for DBS eps.130 and 131. This time, these spoilers are slightly more spoiler-y. pic.twitter.com/Zt7001WQ6G — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) March 8, 2018

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and the new summary for the episode reveals that Jiren finally gets serious and gives Goku a rough time to match his Ultra Instinct power, “Son Goku has had the upper hand battling Jiren. Jiren then concentrates and finally gets serious. Surround by a red aura, he dashes fiercely and fires a ki blast at Goku at point-blank range. Goku is totally blown away.”

So despite getting the upper hand on Jiren at the end of Episode 129, Goku is still having trouble with Jiren. The scary line is the final line, in which Goku is “blown away” by one of Jiren’s attacks. Though the summary of Episode 131 might give away what the results of the battle are, it’s still going to be intense seeing how it gets to its conclusion.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyamawill be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

—

