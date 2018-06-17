‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 67 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super has just wrapped the fantastic Future Trunks arc of the series. With many ups and downs, Trunks finally gets an ending after their tumultuous battle with the immortal Zamasu.

Did you miss the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami? Here’s everything you need to know about what happened:

Everyone celebrates Trunks defeating Zamasu with his ki sword as everything seems to be happily resolved. But before too long a giant black cloud starts forming in the sky. It’s revealed to be Zamasu, whose many faces now laugh and litter the sky. Goku and Vegeta don’t have enough power to go Super Saiyan after their Final Kamehameha as Vegito (Trunks does however), but the three of them attack anyway with their respective final attacks. But it’s not enough as Gowasu says Zamasu has completely cast out his physical body. Zamasu in this form begins raining down massive ki blasts that overwhelm the trio and begin to destroy the rest of the world. It begins having an effect on the past. When Trunks and the others awake, Zamasu has completely destroyed the world and Trunks can no longer sense any survivor’s energy. As they try and figure a way to stop Zamasu, Goku finds the button Zeno once gave him to call whenever he wanted to play. So Goku asks if the Zeno in the future is still around, and tries the button to see if it would work. It does as Future Zeno suddenly appears. Zeno doesn’t recognize Goku in this timeline, and he immeditaely has a distate for Zamasu. Goku suggests he “clean up” Zamasu, and Zeno agrees…to destroy the entire world. As Zeno begins erasing Zamasu along with the world, Goku and the others successfully escape in the time machine. Mai meets Future Mai, and Kid Trunks has a crush on her. But now Future Trunks and Mai are left without a world as when they return to the future it’s completely erased. But Goku promises to take Future Zeno to a fun place. They return to the past with Future Zeno as Goku introduces him to the other Zeno as the friend he promised to bring back. The two Zenos hit it off right away, as Whis has a conversation with the Grand Priest in which it’s revealed that the Priest is his father. Whis tells Future Trunks that he may be able to return to his world before it was destroyed, but Beerus argues against the idea as it would create more Time Rings. But Whis tells him he created one already when he used the Hakai on Zamasu. They’re worried returning to that future would mean fighting Zamasu again but Whis says he’ll go to Future Beerus and tell him to take out Zamasu. Goku and Vegeta wonder if this will really stop Zamasu, but Whis says he’s got something much stronger than they have to defeat him. But Whis does say that going back to that time will also mean Future Trunks and Mai will have a counterpart there as well. Mai is fine with it since it’s a timeline where everyone’s alive as Gowasu is seen putting one final Time Ring with the others in Universe 10. Trunks and

Mai prepare to return to their time, and Vegeta tests him once more by throwing a punch. Trunks catches it, and gives Vegeta the satisfaction that he’s indeed become stronger. But before he leaves, Gohan manages to catch up with him one more time. Trunks is heartbroken that he wasn’t able to save the world, but Gohan wishes him well anyway leaving Trunks with a clean slate as he heads into his uncertain new future.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.